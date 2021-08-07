Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $31.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,470.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

