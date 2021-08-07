Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Global X Clean Tech ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,066. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

