Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.90. 976,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,717. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

