Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

