Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,557,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 386.1% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 452.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 458.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

