Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €123.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €79.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €87.45 ($102.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

