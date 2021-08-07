KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 250,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 638,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

