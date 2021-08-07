Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

