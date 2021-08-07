L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

