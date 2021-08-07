Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 2.24. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

