Lake Street Capital Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $9.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.