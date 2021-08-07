Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

