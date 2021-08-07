Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LSCC opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

