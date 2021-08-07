Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

