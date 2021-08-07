Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 573.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

LEA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

