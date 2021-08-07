Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

