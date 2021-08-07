Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.29.

LMND traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 2,053,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $54,212,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

