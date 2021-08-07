Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXRX stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

