Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 115,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 966,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

