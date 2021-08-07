Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.70

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $182.34, with a volume of 691550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

