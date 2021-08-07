Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LILA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.