Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Stock Price Up 20.5%

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)’s share price rose 20.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.42 and last traded at 0.42. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.43.

About Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company holds interests in the Paradox North and Pocitos properties. It operates through the Canada and USA geographical segments. The company was founded on February 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

