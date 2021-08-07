Liberum Capital Raises Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Abcam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1,615.56. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

