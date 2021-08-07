Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,822.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $14,822.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00351699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

