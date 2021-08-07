Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Lightspeed POS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

LSPD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.50. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.