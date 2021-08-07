Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

