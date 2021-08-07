Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$123.25.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$122.12. 602,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,388. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$37.51 and a 52 week high of C$122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of -103.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

