Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

