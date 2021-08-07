Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.29 Million

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report sales of $802.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.20 million and the lowest is $763.30 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 209,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $141.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

