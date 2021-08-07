Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.36. 1,410,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,141. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.