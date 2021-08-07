Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

