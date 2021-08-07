Litecoin Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.34 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $154.93 or 0.00349905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

