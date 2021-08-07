Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.35. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $11,680,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

