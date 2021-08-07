LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.