LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.