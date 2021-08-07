Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

LYV stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

