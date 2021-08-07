LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.50

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 406570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LiveRamp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

