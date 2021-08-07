LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $43.98. LiveRamp shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 4,664 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

