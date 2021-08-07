Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lizhi were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lizhi by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 701,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 578,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIZI opened at $4.66 on Friday. Lizhi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 67.36% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter.

Lizhi Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

