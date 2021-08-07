LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 1,345,840 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

