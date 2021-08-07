Loopring Trading Up 10.4% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Loopring has a total market cap of $370.05 million and $63.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00857781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00100202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

