L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

L’Oréal stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

