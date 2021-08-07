Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 354,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,842,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.