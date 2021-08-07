LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

