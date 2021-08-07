Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jonestrading currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 62,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

