Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 62,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,860. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

