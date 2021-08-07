Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.
Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 62,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,860. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
