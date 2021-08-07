LunchMoney Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,290.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $297,719.58 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00866847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00100282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040799 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,451,196 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.