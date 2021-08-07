LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $66,099.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,415.58 or 1.00176962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.51 or 0.01104105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00322450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00383420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004847 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,849,502 coins and its circulating supply is 11,842,269 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

