Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.44.

MDGL stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

