Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Shares of MGLN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 130,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

