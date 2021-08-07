Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.538 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$105.10. The company had a trading volume of 861,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.29. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$31.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.